‘I’m fearful for my life’: man accused of running pro-Ramaphosa viral X account dismisses claims

University of KwaZulu-Natal lecturer Mohammed Yacoob Vawda says he fears for his life after being accused of being behind the viral social media X account Goolam.
The Independent Media group on Monday claimed Vawda was behind the ghost social media account which has been criticising the owner of the news company, Iqbal Survé. The account is also known for criticising politicians and being pro-President Cyril Ramaphosa over the years.
In a video circulating online, Vawda expressed concern about his safety and maintained he does not know anything about the social media account.
“A lot of things have been circulating about me nationally, that I am some guy behind some Twitter [X] account, and I am definitely not that guy. I don't even use Twitter. I haven't used Twitter in like eight years. It's false allegations, I have nothing to do with this. I don't get involved in any type of politics at all. This is absolutely weird and ridiculous,” Vawda said.
While the Goolam posts about politicians, seemingly give them sleepless nights, Vawda said he did not know much about the dynamics of the political arena.
“I cannot believe this was put in the media. It's definitely false allegations. I don't know the people in politics except the heads of political parties and no-one else.”
The lecturer and stand-up comedian said he's fearful for his life.
“I'm getting threats, and my family is getting threats. This is the weirdest and scariest news that could ever happen, and I'm very fearful for my life. I'm really scared. I honestly have nothing to do with this whole thing,” he said.
Image: Mohammed Vawda/ Facebook
The Independent group's “unmasking project” press briefing on Monday was attended by former minister of intelligence Lindiwe Sisulu.
The group's deputy editorial and content director Mazwi Xaba said: “We can reveal the identity of the person behind the Goolam account as Mohammed Yacoob Vawda. We have gathered a body of evidence linking Vawda.”
He claimed the Goolam account was working with political parties.
Sisulu said she also suffered criticism from the ghost account during her run for ANC president in 2019. She said for some time she suspected the account was also influenced by a “woman working in Presidency”.
“The attacks came as I was running for president of the ANC. I think the only thing I have not been accused of is murder. Goolam has done me harm. He has done and brought my family sadness,” she said at the press briefing.
After the briefing, the ghost social media account Goolam took to Twitter to ridicule the claims.
“Iqbal Survé has exposed me for the fourth time. First I was a journalist who was part of a Kathrada funeral WhatsApp group. Then I was Thabo working in Pravin's [Gordan] office. Then I was Tasneem working in GCIS. Today, Iqbal Survé claims I am Muhammed Vawda, a stand-up comedian. Every time he 'exposed me', they did articles about me. Today [Monday] they had a full press conference. I am so important,” Goolam tweeted with laughing emoticons.
