South Africa

Koeberg's unit 1 gets green light for 20-year life extension

16 July 2024 - 09:45 By TIMESLIVE
Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) has granted Eskom a licence to continue operating unit 1 of Koeberg power station in Cape Town for another 20 years.

The unit, which provides 930MW to the national grid, will join about 120 reactors around the world that continue to operate beyond their initial 40-year lifespan.

“With our business partners, we are proud of the achievement that ensures Africa's first and only nuclear power plant can continue to operate safely into the future,” said Eskom group executive for generation Bheki Nxumalo.

Unit 1 will continue operating until January 2025 and then be shut down for maintenance and refuelling.

The existing licence for unit 2 expires in November 2025. Once unit 1 is returned to service, the NNR will make a decision regarding extending the life of unit 2.

“The granting of the licence is a testament to the hard work and continued commitment of our teams to nuclear safety and Eskom's generation recovery plan,” said Eskom chief nuclear officer Keith Featherstone.

“Over the years, Koeberg has identified and implemented safety improvements through French and US nuclear experiences, which have reduced the risk to levels that would normally only be achieved by new, modern nuclear power plants.”

TimesLIVE

