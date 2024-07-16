LISTEN | MPs complain that only English and Afrikaans are catered for by translators

In the committee for transport, MPs’ feathers were ruffled when only Afrikaans-speaking and English-speaking people were catered for. Several members from the MKP and the EFF took the chair to task over the matter, proposing an adjournment. This was rejected by the chair on Monday, who said she was presiding for the first time in the National Assembly. The MPs argued it was not a coincidence that other languages were excluded and they persisted in speaking their languages.
Again on Monday, the correctional services committee had the same issue and MPs addressed it with the chair.
There was also protest when National Assembly deputy speaker Dr Annelie Lotriet, who presided over the public service and administration committee, told the house the interpretation services were not active on Friday.
EFF MPs alleged this was not the first time. Chairs complained of staff shortages (translators) as there were several other simultaneous sessions. They said nothing could be done about the debacle at that moment.
According to the rules, the deputy speaker is responsible for ensuring implementation of parliament’s language policy.
Parliament has been providing simultaneous interpretation for all South African official languages, including sign language.
MPs in at least four parliamentary committees where there was no interpretation provided for languages besides English and Afrikaans did not take kindly to the failure.
