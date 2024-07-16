South Africa

Mpumalanga suspect fatally stabs father and attempts to commit suicide

16 July 2024 - 08:06
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed his father is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed and killed his 62-year-old father in Kamhlushwa outside Malelane in Mpumalanga is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The man will appear at the Nkomazi magistrate's court.

The incident allegedly occurred at his father's house on Sunday. According to police, the victim and the suspect stayed in the same house. 

"Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect had an argument earlier in the day. The misunderstanding was resolved amicably," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi.

Nkosi said the victim later arrived back home from church and the suspect called him into the house. 

"The suspect allegedly took a knife and stabbed his father many times. The victim tried to escape but fell outside the house.

"The suspect ran out of the house. People who saw the bleeding father raised the alarm. Community members apprehended the suspect and called the police,"  Nkosi said.

He said it is alleged the suspect stabbed himself several times.

TimesLIVE

