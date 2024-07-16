After living the life of a multimillionaire former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, before his conviction, seemed to have been as cash-strapped as the pensioners he robbed.
Sunday Times reported Matodzi moved into a back room at his ex-wife's home in Randburg during his trial for his role in the collapse of the bank.
Many people on social media debated whether he had become penniless.
Some argued he was suffering as a result of pensioners' tears while others believed he might have millions for life after prison. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail.
POLL | Do you believe former VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi blew all the stolen millions?
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi/ Ferrari/ Mercedes Benz/Porsche/Range Rover (Combined by Modiegi Mashamaite)
After living the life of a multimillionaire former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, before his conviction, seemed to have been as cash-strapped as the pensioners he robbed.
Sunday Times reported Matodzi moved into a back room at his ex-wife's home in Randburg during his trial for his role in the collapse of the bank.
Many people on social media debated whether he had become penniless.
Some argued he was suffering as a result of pensioners' tears while others believed he might have millions for life after prison. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
How Tshifhiwa Matodzi blew it – VBS style
VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi ‘robbed of millions by attorney and associates’ during escape plan
How disgraced Tshifhiwa Matodzi funnelled VBS funds via family
‘Where’s the crime?’: Dali Mpofu on VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s ‘donations’ testimony
WATCH | ‘There’s nothing the EFF has done illegally’: party reflects on Malema dismissing VBS allegations
Former VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi ‘sings like a canary’ in plea deal
‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s testimony on cleaning Zuma mess
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos