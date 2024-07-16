South Africa

POLL | Do you believe former VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi blew all the stolen millions?

16 July 2024 - 13:43 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi was sentenced to 15 years in prison. File image.
Former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi was sentenced to 15 years in prison. File image.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi/ Ferrari/ Mercedes Benz/Porsche/Range Rover (Combined by Modiegi Mashamaite)

After living the life of a multimillionaire former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, before his conviction, seemed to have been as cash-strapped as the pensioners he robbed.

Sunday Times reported Matodzi moved into a back room at his ex-wife's home in Randburg during his trial for his role in the collapse of the bank.

Many people on social media debated whether he had become penniless.

Some argued he was suffering as a result of pensioners' tears while others believed he might have millions for life after prison. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

How Tshifhiwa Matodzi blew it – VBS style

The mastermind of the VBS looting went from living the high life in glitzy resorts to living in a Randburg back room
News
2 days ago

VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi ‘robbed of millions by attorney and associates’ during escape plan

Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi in his testimony claims he was tricked by his business associates and attorney to flee to London when ...
News
4 days ago

How disgraced Tshifhiwa Matodzi funnelled VBS funds via family

Former board chairperson of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank Tshifhiwa Matodzi has confessed to using his family — even his elderly mother — and ...
News
4 days ago

‘Where’s the crime?’: Dali Mpofu on VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s ‘donations’ testimony

Former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu contends the red berets have never denied receiving “donations” from looted and defunct VBS Mutual Bank, ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘There’s nothing the EFF has done illegally’: party reflects on Malema dismissing VBS allegations

EFF leader Julius Malema continues to maintain his innocence and has dismissed claims he benefited from funds looted from the VBS Mutual Bank which ...
Politics
1 day ago

Former VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi ‘sings like a canary’ in plea deal

Former board chair of the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank Tshifhiwa Matodzi is singing like a canary after entering a plea deal in connection with the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s testimony on cleaning Zuma mess

Jailed former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi claims in his testimony that the EFF was paid R5m and R1m monthly “donations” to clean ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Limpopo education department ordered to compensate rural teachers South Africa
  2. POLL | What do you think about Donald Trump's shooting? World
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Search on for missing actor Pesa Pheko South Africa
  5. ‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji