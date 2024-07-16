South Africa

Search on for missing actor Pesa Pheko

16 July 2024 - 07:16 By TimesLIVE
Pesa Pheko is a theatre actor who recently performed in 'Thaba Bosiu - The Musical'.
Image: Pesa Pheko/Facebook
Image: Pesa Pheko/Facebook

Police in the Free State have launched a search for missing theatre actor and director Pesa Pheko.

The 37-year-old was last seen by his family in the early hours on July 10. He left their house at L-Section in Botshabelo to board public transport to Bloemfontein for a hospital appointment.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a long green bomber jacket, black jeans, black sneakers and a grey beanie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact Capt Sego of the provincial organised crime unit on 078 184 9105 or 051 507 6622 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip on the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

