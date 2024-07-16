Police in the Free State have launched a search for missing theatre actor and director Pesa Pheko.
The 37-year-old was last seen by his family in the early hours on July 10. He left their house at L-Section in Botshabelo to board public transport to Bloemfontein for a hospital appointment.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a long green bomber jacket, black jeans, black sneakers and a grey beanie.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact Capt Sego of the provincial organised crime unit on 078 184 9105 or 051 507 6622 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip on the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
Search on for missing actor Pesa Pheko
Image: Pesa Pheko/Facebook
Police in the Free State have launched a search for missing theatre actor and director Pesa Pheko.
The 37-year-old was last seen by his family in the early hours on July 10. He left their house at L-Section in Botshabelo to board public transport to Bloemfontein for a hospital appointment.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a long green bomber jacket, black jeans, black sneakers and a grey beanie.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact Capt Sego of the provincial organised crime unit on 078 184 9105 or 051 507 6622 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or leave an anonymous tip on the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Mother and co-accused in court over disappearance of Joslin Smith
‘Even if he is dead, we just want to see his body,’ family of missing soldier pleads
Cape Town cat reunited with owners after 40km trek across city
Diverse doccies at Durban International Film Festival
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos