South Africa

Two men get 15 years each after arrest at OR Tambo with 27 rhino horns

They were trying to fly to Vietnam

16 July 2024 - 22:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ntsako Miaas Maluleke and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in 2018 on their way to Vietnam with two boxes containing 27 rhino horns.
Ntsako Miaas Maluleke and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in 2018 on their way to Vietnam with two boxes containing 27 rhino horns.
Image: 123RF/albund

Two suspects who were caught with rhino horns with an estimated value of R2.9m in 2018 were on Monday sentenced to effective jail terms of 15 years each. 

The Kempton Park regional court imposed the sentences on Ntsako Miaas Maluleke, 37, and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala, 36, after finding them guilty of receiving, possessing, transporting and exporting rhino horns in contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act. 

Maluleke and Chabalala were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on August 18 2018 while en route to Vietnam with two boxes containing 27 rhino horns. The total weight of the horns was 29.47kg. 

“They were granted bail of R2,000 each on August 20 2018. While on bail they both absconded in September 2019 and were traced and rearrested in 2020 in Vhuwani,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

‘This is an economics portfolio’: new environment minister on creating jobs

But protecting and cherishing 'amazing biodiversity' crucial too
Politics
1 week ago

SA’s 70,000kg rhino horn stockpile must be burnt to prevent illegal trading

Promoting behaviour change among consumers by turning rhino horn into a badge of shame rather than status would undermine the market demand, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Parks Board employee arrested for theft of 51 rhino horns in North West

The Hawks arrested a North West Parks and Tourism Board employee for his alleged involvement in the theft of 51 rhino horns.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa
  2. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  3. Limpopo education department ordered to compensate rural teachers South Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think about Donald Trump's shooting? World
  5. ‘I’m fearful for my life’: man accused of running pro-Ramaphosa viral X account ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji