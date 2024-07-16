Two suspects held in connection with Jacques Freitag's murder

Two suspects who were wanted in connection with the murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag were arrested in Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning.

Freitag’s body was discovered near the Zandfontein cemetery in Andeon, in the Hercules policing precinct in Pretoria on July 1.

Last week, police announced they had obtained warrants of arrest for Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen after the discovery of Freitag’s body. Lubbe and Oosthuizen are facing charges which include murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



In an update on Tuesday, the police said Lubbe and Oosthuizen were arrested by police at 10am in Sabie at their hideout in one of the town's guesthouses.

“They will appear before the Pretoria magistrate’s court soon,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

TimesLIVE