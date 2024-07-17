A supposed police officer who says "talk to me like a man" or go to jail is an impersonator.
The WhatsApp message is a hoax, police said, warning the public to ignore it and, more importantly, not to respond.
The messages from "Capt Morgan", the name of a rum brand, are geared at getting the recipients to reply. They are threatened with a warrant of arrest being issued against them and told they will be kept in custody during the investigation unless contact is made.
Police said: "Members of the public are warned not to fall prey to scams. Be wary if the message contains spelling and grammar mistakes. This is an immediate red flag. The public must be extra vigilant and contact their nearest police station for clarity and information when in doubt."
Capt Morgan arrest warrant is a rum tale: Police
Image: 123RF/welcomia
A supposed police officer who says "talk to me like a man" or go to jail is an impersonator.
The WhatsApp message is a hoax, police said, warning the public to ignore it and, more importantly, not to respond.
The messages from "Capt Morgan", the name of a rum brand, are geared at getting the recipients to reply. They are threatened with a warrant of arrest being issued against them and told they will be kept in custody during the investigation unless contact is made.
Police said: "Members of the public are warned not to fall prey to scams. Be wary if the message contains spelling and grammar mistakes. This is an immediate red flag. The public must be extra vigilant and contact their nearest police station for clarity and information when in doubt."
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
LISTEN | Social media, NSFAS account hacks led two graduates to pursue studies in cybersecurity
WENDY KNOWLER | Beware website scammers offering bargain prices
Test-result delays cause chaos at hospitals
This stays between us: South Africans rank highly in concern over personal data
Never trust an invoice sent as an e-mail attachment as expensive cons are rife
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos