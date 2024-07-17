South Africa

Robber alert as 500,000 requests in under a week made for Gauteng school placements

17 July 2024 - 13:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.
Image: Gauteng department of education

Parents seeking placements for their children at Gauteng schools in 2025 are quick off the mark this year — and so is a criminal posing as a dad.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane on Wednesday gave an “exceptional” score to the response to the online admissions application process, saying: “The phenomenal number of applications we've received demonstrates the trust parents place in our education system.”

Six days since the system's launch, 512,237 applications have been recorded: 214,843 for grade 1 and 297,394 for grade 8.

Parents who cannot apply online are being helped at public schools in the area and the department's 80 decentralised walk-in centres.

A criminal saw an opportunity in the process to target Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni and parts of Sedibeng.

Delay in burial of Carletonville school crash victims as suspect is set to make court appearance

The case is due back in court on July 18
News
18 hours ago

“The man has been seen travelling with two children, moving from one ECD centre to another, posing as a parent looking for placement.

“It is alleged this man proceeds to rob ECD staff of their cellphones and valuables while pretending to apply for the children he’s with,” Chiloane said.

His vehicle is a red Toyota Etios with the registration number FZ19LV GP, the MEC said. “We urge the public and ECD centres to be vigilant and report this individual to law enforcement agencies for action.”

The admissions application window is open until August 12 but Chiloane urged those who have not yet applied and those who have only partly completed the five-step application process to do so soon.

He said the department had identified more than 12,000 parents who have not completed the full process.

Applicants who have submitted complete applications can expect to receive offers of placement from September 16.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tears of joy at capping ceremony for Olympian matric pupil Walaza

Matric pupil Bayanda Walaza received a new blazer and cap during an emotional ceremony at his Curro Hazeldean school on Monday morning, but the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Thinking aloud: what happens when children read for pleasure in classroom clubs

In addition to school literacy and reading to learn, children need opportunities to read for pleasure and enjoyment
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Anguish and wailing heard at the memorial of 11 children killed in school transport crash

Sharp, anguished cries broke out at Grace Bible Church's Carletonville branch as mourners gathered to remember the 11 children who died in a horrific ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa
  2. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  3. YearBeyond programme gives youth employment opportunities, confidence South Africa
  4. Two suspects held in connection with Jacques Freitag's murder South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji