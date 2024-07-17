South Africa

Salvage team to start pumping fuel from grounded ship on west coast

17 July 2024 - 14:05 By Wendell Roelf
The MV Ultra Galaxy beached, on its side, northwest of Cape Town.
Image: SA Maritime Safety Authority

A salvage team hopes to take advantage of a respite in the stormy weather that has lashed the Cape coast to start pumping 500 tonnes of fuel off a ship that ran aground last week on the west coast, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Panama-flagged MV Ultra Galaxy floundered close to Doringbaai, about 300km northwest of Cape Town, last Tuesday after it started listing badly and taking on water.

The ship was abandoned by its 18-strong Filipino crew on July 8 before it drifted towards land. The sailors were rescued by passing vessels who responded to an emergency alert.

"This weather turns at the weekend and we are hoping to beat the weather window," Sobantu Tilayi, COO at the South African Maritime Safety Authority, told Reuters.

The salvage company, US-based Resolve Marine, were finalising the construction of a platform on the stricken vessel to heat and pump its load of ultra-low sulphur fuel.

"The salvors have put up a salvage plan to remove the fuel. We are hoping that either tomorrow [Thursday] or the next day they are going to start the pumping operation," Tilayi said.

The general cargo ship, operated by Ultrabulk and on its way to Tanzania before the emergency, was fast aground on a sandy beach and not rocky outcrops, which would have hastened its break-up.

"The ship remains structurally intact which helps us because what leads to an oil spill is when the ship breaks apart, the tanks get affected and everything starts leaking into the sea," Tilayi said.

Reuters

