South Africa

Sappi mill staff evacuated after tanker explosion at Umkomaas factory

No injuries as all personnel and onsite contractors taken to safety

17 July 2024 - 18:29 By TIMESLIVE
Sappi and eThekwini firefighters extinguish the flames after a tanker exploded at Sappi's Umkomaas plant on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Sappi Saiccor mill employees were safely evacuated on Wednesday after an explosion at the Umkomaas plant on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Sappi said a fire and subsequent explosion occurred involving a supplier truck delivering liquid oxygen (used for bleaching).

“The onsite firefighting team responded immediately to the fire, assisted shortly thereafter by Durban Metro Fire and Emergency services. The fire was rapidly brought under control and ultimately extinguished.

“All personnel and onsite contractors were evacuated to safety and there were no injuries,” the company said.

Sappi said there is no danger with regards to any fumes from the liquid oxygen content.

TimesLIVE

