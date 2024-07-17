South Africa

Teacher, armed with a gun, arrested for dealing drugs in Polokwane: SAPS

17 July 2024 - 11:52 By TimesLIVE
A teacher has been arrested for distributing and selling drugs in Polokwane.
Image: SAPS

A teacher driving around the Polokwane city centre offering drugs for sale has been caught red-handed by the Limpopo flying squad, police say.

The 33-year-old was nabbed for dealing, possession of drugs and an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect's silver VW Polo was stopped and searched on Tuesday. Officers discovered money, drugs with an estimated street value of R20,000 and a concealed weapon.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “Educators who are dealing in drugs cannot be entrusted with the education of our children. We call on the department to take harsh measures and remove such people from the system and its payroll.”

