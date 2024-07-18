The birthday of former president Nelson Mandela, July 18 was first declared Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009.
It's been more than a decade since the death of the icon, who is still admired for his contribution to the liberation struggle to end apartheid. He was elected president after the first democratic elections on April 27 1994.
Performing an act of kindness is the message for July 18. Many people lend a helping hand for 67 minutes to do community or charity work.
Madiba's legacy remains, with many memorials to him around the country.
IN PICS | Madiba's legacy lives on
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The theme for this year's 67 Minutes event is, “It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality”. Those who want to mark the day are encouraged to use #ItsInYourHands for sharing events and efforts on social media.
