IN PICS | Madiba's legacy lives on

18 July 2024 - 14:27 By Kabelo Mokoena
A portrait of Nelson Mandela painted on a rock in Pimville, Soweto, opposite the UJ Soweto Campus.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The birthday of former president Nelson Mandela, July 18 was first declared Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009.

It's been more than a decade since the death of the icon, who is still admired for his contribution to the liberation struggle to end apartheid. He was elected president after the first democratic elections on April 27 1994.

Performing an act of kindness is the message for July 18. Many people lend a helping hand for 67 minutes to do community or charity work.

Madiba's legacy remains, with many memorials to him around the country. 

A portrait of a smiling Nelson Mandela on a high building in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, next to the Mandela bridge.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Marina Souza, Deise Zanetti and Sergio Souza from Brazil took time to go visit the Mandela Square in Sandton City.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A statue of Nelson Mandela outside the Johannesburg magistrate's court in central Joburg.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Nelson Mandela Bridge leads to the Johannesburg CBD, separating Newtown from Braamfontein. The bridge took 18 months to build and was completed in 2003.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Statue of Madiba in Mandela Square.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Former president Nelson Mandela looks on from a wall painting.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
A sign indicating the Nelson Mandela’s Children’s Hospital in Johannesburg.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The theme for this year's 67 Minutes event is, “It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality”. Those who want to mark the day are encouraged to use #ItsInYourHands for sharing events and efforts on social media.

