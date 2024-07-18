Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela's case moved to high court

The case against 21-year-old Bafana Mahungela, charged with murdering teacher Kirsten Anne Kluyts, was on Thursday transferred from the Alexandra magistrate’s court to the Johannesburg high court for a pretrial conference on August 16.

Mahungela is charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted rape and defeating the ends of justice.

The case relates to the discovery of 34-year-old Kluyts’ body at the George Lea recreational park in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29 2023.

Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High School, had participated in an athletic event that day and other athletes realised she was missing when the race was finished. They started searching for her and found her body dumped next to a walking path, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mahungela was arrested at the Varsity College student residence in Benmore on November 26 2023 after video footage was obtained from the closed-circuit television cameras in the vicinity of Parkmore.

Mahungela will be back in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on August 1 as he has filed an application for bail based on new facts.

