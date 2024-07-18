Murderer placed body parts outside his rape victim’s home, court finds

The Pretoria high court has found Raymond Mkanzi guilty of raping his neighbour and later planting a dead man's body parts outside her home after his arrest on the rape charges.

Judge S Madiba on Thursday convicted Mkanzi, from Skierlik, Pienaarspoort, of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, sexual assault, rape and murder.

As the judgment was handed down, Mkanzi sat emotionless as he looked at the judge.

Mkanzi has been found guilty of kidnapping his rape victim and her friend after the three went to East Lynne for Mkanzi to collect money from his sister and pay a debt he allegedly owed the rape victim.

After the three travelled by train, they got off at Silverton station where Mkanzi said a route through the bush was a shortcut.

After arriving at a dump site, the victim alleged, Mkanzi hit her friend on the head with a rock and sexually assaulted her. She said she was then raped by Mkanzi, who forced the women to remain in the field throughout the night by threatening them with an object resembling a screwdriver. He allegedly told them it was his job to kill people.

Mkanzi also took cellphones, bank cards, store cards, money amounting to R100 and a handbag.

The woman, who managed to escape, alerted community members who allegedly demolished Mkanzi’s shack which he had bought for R2,000.

After his arrest, Mkanzi was released after 48 hours and allegedly called a community leader, Zacharia Tshehlo, and a community member, demanding they rebuild his shack.

On November 5 2019, the victim said, she woke up and found a box on her doorstep containing two fingers, an ear and a note which stated she must meet the author within two days. The parts were from the body of Dean Phillip Brendon Sampson, whom, the court found, Mkanzi had murdered.

Mkanzi was abducted by the community and taken to a sports ground where he was assaulted until the police took him away.

He had told the court that the victim and other state witnesses colluded with each other to incriminate him falsely.

His version was that he was kidnapped by the victim and other people and watched as Sampson was strangled. He said he was forced to cut off Sampson’s limbs.

He testified that he did not know the area where he was held captive.