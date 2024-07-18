South Africa

POLL | Are you doing something for Mandela Day?

As the world celebrates Mandela Day, TimesLIVE Premium shone a spotlight on the South African Early Childhood Review 2024 which detailed one in five children under six lives in a home where there is not enough food

18 July 2024 - 12:53 By TIMESLIVE
The world celebrates Mandela Day on Thursday. File photo
Image: TSHEKO KABASIA/Sowetan

While some in the political arena will focus on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address during the opening of parliament on Mandela Day, many charity organisations will be looking for givers.

Thursday marks another commemoration of the life of former president Nelson Mandela which over the years has been turned into a charity day with people around the world dedicating 67 minutes of their time for the greater good of society.

“If we are to truly honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy, we should cultivate a culture of working together to ensure the vulnerable are supported and feel a part of our society,” government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said. 

As the world celebrates Mandela Day, TimesLIVE Premium shone a spotlight on the South African Early Childhood Review 2024 which detailed one in five children under six lives in a home where there is not enough food.

In the past two years, 15,000 children were hospitalised due to severe acute malnutrition and about 1,000 lost their lives in one year to this preventable condition. 

Here are some reactions on social media:

