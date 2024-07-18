While some in the political arena will focus on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address during the opening of parliament on Mandela Day, many charity organisations will be looking for givers.
Thursday marks another commemoration of the life of former president Nelson Mandela which over the years has been turned into a charity day with people around the world dedicating 67 minutes of their time for the greater good of society.
“If we are to truly honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy, we should cultivate a culture of working together to ensure the vulnerable are supported and feel a part of our society,” government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said.
As the world celebrates Mandela Day, TimesLIVE Premium shone a spotlight on the South African Early Childhood Review 2024 which detailed one in five children under six lives in a home where there is not enough food.
In the past two years, 15,000 children were hospitalised due to severe acute malnutrition and about 1,000 lost their lives in one year to this preventable condition.
POLL | Are you doing something for Mandela Day?
As the world celebrates Mandela Day, TimesLIVE Premium shone a spotlight on the South African Early Childhood Review 2024 which detailed one in five children under six lives in a home where there is not enough food
Image: TSHEKO KABASIA/Sowetan
While some in the political arena will focus on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address during the opening of parliament on Mandela Day, many charity organisations will be looking for givers.
Thursday marks another commemoration of the life of former president Nelson Mandela which over the years has been turned into a charity day with people around the world dedicating 67 minutes of their time for the greater good of society.
“If we are to truly honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy, we should cultivate a culture of working together to ensure the vulnerable are supported and feel a part of our society,” government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said.
As the world celebrates Mandela Day, TimesLIVE Premium shone a spotlight on the South African Early Childhood Review 2024 which detailed one in five children under six lives in a home where there is not enough food.
In the past two years, 15,000 children were hospitalised due to severe acute malnutrition and about 1,000 lost their lives in one year to this preventable condition.
Here are some reactions on social media:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Run, donate, repeat: Vault Strength Club runs for Mandela Day and mental health
Zuma invited to opening of parliament but will not be going, says MK Party
Malnourished, hungry and dying in greater numbers: the plight of SA’s children under six
WATCH | MKP member, 63, to walk 670km to help fight for new election
Feeling the pulse of wisdom
Diverse doccies at Durban International Film Festival
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos