South Africa

Pupil from Hammanskraal tests positive for Mpox

18 July 2024 - 11:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A grade 1 pupil from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal was this week diagnosed with Mpox. File photo.
A grade 1 pupil from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal was this week diagnosed with Mpox. File photo.
Image: Cynthia S Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS

Containment protocols have been initiated after a grade 1 pupil tested positive for Mpox, the Gauteng education department says.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the child from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal was diagnosed after her parents reported to the school on Tuesday she had been taken to hospital after displaying symptoms.

“According to information at our disposal, the learner had visited relatives in Boplaas this past weekend and, during the visit, it is alleged that some of the relatives were displaying symptoms of Mpox. Upon returning home, the learner reportedly had itchy sores.”

She was taken to hospital on Monday, where the diagnosis was made.

“The affected learner is receiving appropriate medical care and is in isolation along with her family. Consistent communication is being kept with the family to provide all the necessary support,” the MEC said.

Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about

Mpox, previously called monkeypox, is a pox virus first identified in Denmark in laboratory monkeys exported from Africa in the 1950s
News
2 weeks ago

The department of education, in collaboration with the Gauteng health department, has initiated the necessary protocols to contain the situation and prevent further spread.

Chiloane said the integrated school health programme team would also visit the school to provide intense health education and screening.

Mpox is a viral infection primarily spread through direct contact with an infected person or animal, or through contaminated materials.

“While the risk to the broader school community remains low, we urge parents and guardians to be vigilant and to ensure that children practice good hygiene, including regular handwashing and avoiding close contact with individuals who are unwell.

“We understand that this development may cause concern, but we assure the public that we are handling the situation with the highest level of care,” Chiloane said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER | Four things you need to know about Mpox as cases rise

South Africa is grappling with a new health challenge as cases of Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, continue to rise in parts of the country.
News
3 weeks ago

Mpox puts spotlight on HIV risk

Milder cases of Mpox, which poses a greater danger to those with HIV,  might be going unreported
News
3 weeks ago

Anguish and wailing heard at the memorial of 11 children killed in school transport crash

Sharp, anguished cries broke out at Grace Bible Church's Carletonville branch as mourners gathered to remember the 11 children who died in a horrific ...
News
1 day ago

Robber alert as 500,000 requests in under a week made for Gauteng school placements

Parents seeking placements for their children at Gauteng schools in 2025 are quick off the mark this year — and so is a criminal posing as a dad.
News
1 day ago

Cancer Alliance takes Gauteng health bosses to court over huge backlog

An unemployed mother who is on chemotherapy and awaiting further CT scan fears for the worst.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife who left surgeon husband for cheating on her with best friend claims R100k ... South Africa
  2. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  3. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa
  4. Man 'rapes neighbour, kills man and plants body parts at woman’s house' South Africa
  5. EFF not impressed as 'right-winger' minister Steenhuisen tables agriculture ... Politics

Latest Videos

Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest
Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)