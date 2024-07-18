Containment protocols have been initiated after a grade 1 pupil tested positive for Mpox, the Gauteng education department says.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the child from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal was diagnosed after her parents reported to the school on Tuesday she had been taken to hospital after displaying symptoms.
“According to information at our disposal, the learner had visited relatives in Boplaas this past weekend and, during the visit, it is alleged that some of the relatives were displaying symptoms of Mpox. Upon returning home, the learner reportedly had itchy sores.”
She was taken to hospital on Monday, where the diagnosis was made.
“The affected learner is receiving appropriate medical care and is in isolation along with her family. Consistent communication is being kept with the family to provide all the necessary support,” the MEC said.
Pupil from Hammanskraal tests positive for Mpox
Image: Cynthia S Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS
Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about
The department of education, in collaboration with the Gauteng health department, has initiated the necessary protocols to contain the situation and prevent further spread.
Chiloane said the integrated school health programme team would also visit the school to provide intense health education and screening.
Mpox is a viral infection primarily spread through direct contact with an infected person or animal, or through contaminated materials.
“While the risk to the broader school community remains low, we urge parents and guardians to be vigilant and to ensure that children practice good hygiene, including regular handwashing and avoiding close contact with individuals who are unwell.
“We understand that this development may cause concern, but we assure the public that we are handling the situation with the highest level of care,” Chiloane said.
TimesLIVE
