South Africa

Pupil with Mpox: Education department defers to health teams

18 July 2024 - 12:38 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) a person can start to have Mpox symptoms seven to 14 days (on average) after being infected. Its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back ache, chills and exhaustion.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) a person can start to have Mpox symptoms seven to 14 days (on average) after being infected. Its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back ache, chills and exhaustion.
Image: NICD/X

The Gauteng education department has retracted its statement on the first Mpox case being recorded at Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal, saying this was the duty of health authorities to confirm the diagnosis.

“It has come to our attention that the results concerning the suspected Mpox case must first be verified by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Department of Health (DoH). We acknowledge that the announcement of any confirmed cases should be made by the NICD and the DoH after thorough testing and verification.

“Our initial statement was based on official correspondence received from the school. However, it appears that we may have acted prematurely in confirming the case without awaiting the final verification from the NICD. The GDE is committed to ensuring accurate and verified information is communicated to the public. We are now awaiting the official verification from the NICD and will defer to the department of health for any further announcements on this matter.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of our school communities as we work through this situation. The health and safety of our learners and staff remain our highest priority, and we will continue to collaborate closely with health authorities to provide accurate information and appropriate guidance.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Pupil from Hammanskraal tests positive for Mpox

Containment protocols have been initiated after a grade 1 pupil tested positive for Mpox, the Gauteng education department says.
News
3 hours ago

EXPLAINER | Four things you need to know about Mpox as cases rise

South Africa is grappling with a new health challenge as cases of Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, continue to rise in parts of the country.
News
3 weeks ago

Mpox cases rise to 13 as health department secures first treatment batch

South Africa has detected six more laboratory-confirmed cases of Mpox, bringing the total number of cases to 13.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife who left surgeon husband for cheating on her with best friend claims R100k ... South Africa
  2. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  3. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa
  4. Man 'rapes neighbour, kills man and plants body parts at woman’s house' South Africa
  5. EFF not impressed as 'right-winger' minister Steenhuisen tables agriculture ... Politics

Latest Videos

Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest
Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)