The Gauteng education department has retracted its statement on the first Mpox case being recorded at Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal, saying this was the duty of health authorities to confirm the diagnosis.
“It has come to our attention that the results concerning the suspected Mpox case must first be verified by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Department of Health (DoH). We acknowledge that the announcement of any confirmed cases should be made by the NICD and the DoH after thorough testing and verification.
“Our initial statement was based on official correspondence received from the school. However, it appears that we may have acted prematurely in confirming the case without awaiting the final verification from the NICD. The GDE is committed to ensuring accurate and verified information is communicated to the public. We are now awaiting the official verification from the NICD and will defer to the department of health for any further announcements on this matter.
“We appreciate the understanding and patience of our school communities as we work through this situation. The health and safety of our learners and staff remain our highest priority, and we will continue to collaborate closely with health authorities to provide accurate information and appropriate guidance.”
Pupil with Mpox: Education department defers to health teams
Image: NICD/X
