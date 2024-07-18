South Africa

R20,000 bail for motorist involved in Carletonville scholar transport crash

18 July 2024 - 13:19
The driver and 11 children died when their school minibus transport was involved in an accident in Carletonville.
A motorist accused of causing the accident which killed 11 pupils and a driver last week has been charged with 12 counts of culpable homicide and reckless or negligent driving.

Gert van Emmenis, 55, was released on R20,000 bail. The case was postponed to October 15 for further investigation.

Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, Van Emmenis appeared briefly in the Fochville magistrate's court on Thursday.

Last Wednesday a minibus taxi transporting children to Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig was allegedly rear-ended by a Ford Ranger. The taxi rolled and caught fire.

Junior Mankofu, 13, Katlego Morebudi, 12, Tshiamo Makinta, 9, Thandeka Mtyibe, 9, Lethabo Sesing, 9, Reabetswe Rabodiba, 7, Olesego Khesa, 12, and family members Reneilwe, 7, Sihle, 12, Hlompho, 10, and Thato Hlalele, 8, died in the crash. Their driver, Nkosinathi Maphukade, was also killed.

The state did not oppose Van Emmenis's bail application but sought assurances he would not interfere or contact witnesses and should also hand over his passport.

Van Emmenis told the court through his attorney he did not know the witnesses.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state did not oppose bail as he is facing a schedule 1 offence and his address was confirmed. “Therefore there were no grounds for the state to oppose bail,” she said.

