South Africa

Sars condemns attack on advocate working for revenue service

18 July 2024 - 22:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has called on law enforcement agencies to act with speed is pursuing and arresting those who attempted to take a life of adv Coreth Naude. File photo.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has called on law enforcement agencies to act with speed is pursuing and arresting those who attempted to take a life of adv Coreth Naude. File photo.
Image: DWAYNE SENIOR

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the attempted assassination of advocate Coreth Naude, a lawyer acing for the revenue service.

News24 reported that an unknown gunman opened fire on Naude who was in her car as she arrived at her hotel in Durban on Thursday afternoon.

She was reportedly shot three times and suffered wounds to the face, neck and upper body. 

“This shocking act is intended to intimidate officers of the court to abandon the vital work they’re performing in furtherance of our country’s legal system. It undermines the authority of the state,” Kieswetter said.

He said acts such as these must be resisted and defeated for the betterment of the country and to ensure that no-one is above the law.

Sars called on law enforcement agencies to act with speed in pursuing and arresting those who attempted to take the life of Naude.

Sars wished Naude a speedy recovery.

“We will not be intimidated by such acts of crime and cowardice,” Kieswetter said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Sars cracks down on money launderers

The SA Revenue Service is cracking down on individuals using nonprofit organisations as vehicles to launder money disguised as donations.
Business Times
3 months ago

Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Tuesday said it had exceeded its provisional revenue target for the 2023/24 financial year by almost ...
News
3 months ago

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter firm on refusal to release Zuma’s tax records

Kieswetter says he is only compelled to release the information if it shows evidence of a crime.
Business Times
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wife who left surgeon husband for cheating on her with best friend claims R100k ... South Africa
  2. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa
  3. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  4. Man 'rapes neighbour, kills man and plants body parts at woman’s house' South Africa
  5. R20,000 bail for motorist involved in Carletonville scholar transport crash South Africa

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest