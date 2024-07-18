South Africa

Suspects arrested in connection with murder of Limpopo businessman to appear in court

18 July 2024 - 07:44
Two men arrested in connection with the murder of the businessman are expected to appear in Seshego Magistrate court on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a businessman from Seshego in Limpopo. 

Pilane Meela, 37, was gunned down in October last year in the street outside his home in Seshego Zone 3. He was standing with his 30-year-old friend when approached by a white Toyota Quantum minibus without registration numbers. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the occupants of the minibus suddenly opened fire at the two men and fled the scene.

“Pilane Meela succumbed to gunshot wounds at the scene but a 30-year-old friend was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment and later discharged from the facility,” he said.

A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Seshego police station and later transferred to the provincial murder and robbery unit and provincial tracking team for further investigations.   

Ledwaba said the suspects aged 33 and 41 were arrested on Tuesday after joint investigations conducted by the provincial murder and robbery unit, provincial tracking team and a local private security and investigation company.

He said the arrest followed an intensive investigation into the murder and the two men were positively linked to the crime.

“A Toyota Quantum minibus which was used in the commission of the crime was also seized from the 41-year-old male suspect at Seshego Circle crossing.”

He added the suspects and two alleged accomplices aged 37, who are already in police custody in connection with a separate murder case, will appear in the Seshego magistrate's court on Thursday facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. 

TimesLIVE 

