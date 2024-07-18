South Africa

UJ expels 50 students for fake matric certificates, sick notes and misconduct

18 July 2024 - 15:25
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
University of Johannesburg recently expelled 50 students from studying at the institution for up to two years after they were found guilty of misconduct.
University of Johannesburg recently expelled 50 students from studying at the institution for up to two years after they were found guilty of misconduct.
Image: University of Johannesburg

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has expelled 50 students for serious breaches of academic integrity, including the submission of fraudulent medical certificates and plagiarism.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said it had become common for students to submit fraudulent sick notes during exams. He said 25 students were recently expelled for fake sick notes, while the other 25 were dismissed for infractions such as plagiarism, presenting fake matric results, and submitting unauthorised notes.

“Regarding the issue of fraudulent medical certificates submitted by students during exams, this is a common phenomenon at universities nationally and internationally. The university views this behaviour as a serious breach of trust and academic integrity,” he said. 

The university said the expulsions would be in effect for up to two years after they were found guilty.

Esterhuizen said the recent expulsions highlighted UJ’s stance on maintaining the credibility of its academic assessments. “UJ employs several verification measures, including cross-referencing with medical providers, verifying contact information, and examining the formatting and content of the certificates.

“The number of transgressions, though worrying, is a very small percentage of our overall student population and is in line with transgressions observed at other higher education institutions with similar rigorous processes. We take academic integrity very seriously and uphold stringent ethical standards,” he said.

UJ confirms MP Boy Mamabolo’s diploma after ANC axed him from parliament over qualifications fiasco

Though MP Boy Mamabolo was removed from the ANC parliament list after the party questioned his qualifications, the outgoing MP does have a diploma ...
Politics
3 months ago

The crackdown follows previous instances of academic misconduct at UJ, including a case in 2017 where students used fake sick notes bearing the names of rap artists, Dr. Dre and Wiz Khalifa to bunk exams.

Medical doctor Liz Kudita shed light on what constitutes a valid sick note.

“A sick note must include the patient's name, signature from the doctor, date, and a hospital stamp. It should also have a patient number and, in some cases, the doctor's practice number for verification purposes,” she said. 

Kudita said though doctors are not allowed to disclose patient's diagnoses, it was unethical for a doctor to falsify information about a patient's condition or the duration of their sick leave.

“As a doctor, I cannot disclose the patient's diagnosis, but employers can verify the authenticity of the sick note by contacting the hospital to confirm the patient's treatment period,” said Kudita.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Can you tell the difference between the corrupted and corrupters?

Unscrupulous people in business, politics, and even traditional leadership conspired to steal from the bank and hide their crimes, writes S'thembiso ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

PALI LEHOHLA | The political economy of toilets: let’s plumb the depths

Women’s queues at ablution facilities had me pondering gender inequity and the biases of handedness
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

NSFAS nonpayment leaves 300 Joburg students without shelter

The landlord says it is owed R6m in unpaid rentals after the scheme failed to pay rent for more than six months
News
1 day ago

Brenda Fassie’s 1997 hit song Vulindlela still raises questions about South Africa as a nation

With Vulindlela, Fassie cleverly captured the sentiments of freedom and optimism that followed Mandela becoming the country’s first black president
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

As global tensions rise, SA should refrain from picking sides

As minister of international relations, Ronald Lamola has his work cut out for him as he assumes the formidable task of asserting the country’s ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife who left surgeon husband for cheating on her with best friend claims R100k ... South Africa
  2. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa
  3. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  4. Man 'rapes neighbour, kills man and plants body parts at woman’s house' South Africa
  5. R20,000 bail for motorist involved in Carletonville scholar transport crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest
Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)