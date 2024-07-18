WATCH | Inmate bragging about 'nice life, no rent' in video sent to 'get jail education' in maximum-security

A viral video of an inmate on trial, Bornface Banks, bragging about a “comfortable life” in Goodwood prison in Cape Town, prompted correctional services top brass to conduct raids on Thursday.

The video circulating on social media shows Banks, charged with kidnapping, recording himself on a phone boasting about receiving basic necessities such as breakfast, lunch and supper, as well as toiletries for free in prison.

“Hello haters, they put us in prison and you think we are suffering? No, my brother, we are doing extremely fine. Look how happy we are.

“This morning, we had breakfast, in the afternoon we had lunch, and we are about to have dinner. We are happy, and we are not even paying rent, we are not buying electricity, we don't even cook, they give us food for free. They give us toiletries for free, and the education is free. You think we are suffering, we are not suffering,” Banks, a Zimbabwean, said in the video.

Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale led a raid at the prison on Thursday morning.

“The issue of cellphones in prison is not new, it is a problem that we face in our daily operations. This is precisely one of the ways that contraband like cellphones are used to get them into our centres,” Thobakgale said, adding that raids were regularly done at the Cape Town prison.