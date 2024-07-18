South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Governor Lesetja Kganyago's repo rate announcement

18 July 2024 - 15:06 By TimesLIVE
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday making an announcement on interest rates. 

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the bank announced last month it would keep the repo rate steady at 8.25% but continued to warn about sticky inflation being a hindrance to cuts any time soon.

In his speech, Kganyago said the Bank expected inflation to return to the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band in the second quarter of next year.

READ MORE:

Kganyago calls for lower inflation target

The South African Reserve Bank believes government should consider lowering the inflation target.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Reserve Bank keeps repo rate steady at 8.25% as expected

The Bank now expects inflation to return to the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band in the second quarter of next year
Business Times
1 month ago

Rand strength tops watch list as MPC meets in election week

The MPC, which meets the day after the vote, is expected to keep interest rates unchanged
Business Times
1 month ago
