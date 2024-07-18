Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday making an announcement on interest rates.
The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the bank announced last month it would keep the repo rate steady at 8.25% but continued to warn about sticky inflation being a hindrance to cuts any time soon.
In his speech, Kganyago said the Bank expected inflation to return to the midpoint of its 3%-6% target band in the second quarter of next year.
WATCH LIVE | Governor Lesetja Kganyago's repo rate announcement
