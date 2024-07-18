South Africa

WATCH | UKZN lecturer threatens legal action over Independent Media's wrong X ghost account identification

18 July 2024 - 08:02
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
Iqbal Survé's Independent Media Group mistakenly named wrong man behind the Goolam X account. File photo.
Image: Phil Magakoe

University of KwaZulu-Natal lecturer Mohammed Yacoob Vawda, who was accused of being behind the viral social media X account Goolam by Independent Media Group, is threatening legal action against the media house after it issued a public apology for “mistaken identity”. 

On Monday, the media group alleged the lecturer was linked to the social media account known for criticising the owner of the media house, Iqbal Survé, as well as other politicians.

However, Vawda refuted the claims and expressed serious concerns over his safety, stating he was “fearful” for his life as he had received threats. He demanded an apology from the media house before considering further action through his legal representatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, the media group said there was an error when identifying Vawda on Monday.

“Initially, our investigations identified two individuals linked to the @Goolammv X account, both named Mohammed Vawda. However, during the press conference, a technical error occurred in that the wrong profile was shared with our content teams and the public,” IOL CEO Viasen Soobramoney said.

IOL and Independent Media on Wednesday provided an update on the ongoing investigation into the @Goolammv X (formerly Twitter) account, revealing significant findings and addressing previous errors in the investigation.

“This error resulted in the inadvertent and incorrect identification of a UKZN lecturer and comedian as the person behind the account. For this, we unreservedly apologise to Mohamed Yacoob Vawda, his family and friends, our fellow reporters and to the South African public. Both IOL and Independent Media deeply regret the error.

“We have taken the necessary steps to correct the information that was published. We have also attempted to reach out to Mohamed Yacoob Vawda, the university lecturer and comedian, to convey a personal apology to him.”

Soobramoney said he would ensure the mistake did not happen again.

Vawda was not happy with the apology.

“You may have noted that Independent Media broadcast an 'apology' to me. This was not good enough at all and I have now delivered a second letter of demand to Independent Media, who have also appointed attorneys.

“I am also exploring other legal avenues to pursue against Independent Media and the other individuals mentioned in my first letter of demand. I was really hoping a well-established prestigious media house like Independent Media would act in good faith, but it appears that I was wrong,” Vawda said.

TimesLIVE

