South Africa

Body of missing Free State woman found in used grave in Thabong cemetery

19 July 2024 - 19:19
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
The Acting Youth Development Officer at Matjhabeng Local Municipality Disebo Mosupa has been found dead
Image: Disebo Mosupa/Facebook

The search for a 30-year-old Free State woman came to a tragic end on Friday morning when her body was found buried in a used grave at a local cemetery.

The body of Disebo Mosupa, the acting youth development officer at Matjhabeng municipality in Welkom, was found after she was reported missing Monday.

Upon receiving information about the 30-year-old’s disappearance, a team comprised of police investigators, community members and family members embarked on a thorough search, which led to a body being found at Thabong Cemetery. The body was buried in a used grave and was exhumed this morning by forensic investigators,” said police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.

One suspect aged 37, has been arrested in connection with Mosupa’s murder.

The sequence of events leading to Mosupa’s disappearance began last week Friday when she was last seen by her relatives.

Police provincial spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said Mosupa’s father raised the alarm after finding her home deserted. “Mosupa was reported missing at Welkom police station after her father visited her place of residence on July 14 and she was not there, all the doors were locked. The following day, the father went back to the house and found the doors open and the house ransacked. She was nowhere to be found,” he said.

The search effort intensified following her official missing person report on July 15, with community and relatives rallying alongside law enforcement. The discovery of her body brings a devastating conclusion to the hopes for her safe return, leaving the community reeling.

Authorities urge anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact detective Serg Sgt Zuzeka Kobuwe of Welkom Detective Services at 078-683-9201 or anonymously through Crime Stop at 08600-10111. 

