South Africa

Cosying up to the indoor fireplace? Researchers say airborne particles can damage health

19 July 2024 - 14:08 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellenbosch University researchers says indoor fireplaces can release harmful airborne particles. Stock photo.
Stellenbosch University researchers says indoor fireplaces can release harmful airborne particles. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sonjachnyj

There's a downside to warming up in winter in front of the indoor fireplace or braai: harmful airborne particles that can cause health problems when inhaled.

Some of these particles can settle in the lungs while others can enter the bloodstream, according to an exploratory study by researchers from Stellenbosch University's faculty of engineering published in Energy Research & Social Science.

Researchers said while various studies raised concern about poor indoor air quality in informal settlements, where indoor fires are necessary for heating, its impact in formal housing — where fireplaces and indoor braais are commonly used as amenities —  had not been investigated.

“Our results show the levels of harmful substances released during indoor fireplace use exceeded the recommended guidelines and standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO),” said PhD candidate Rita van der Walt from the university's  department of electrical and electronic engineering.

“The WHO recommends prolonged exposure to these small particles for no more than three days in a year.

Conserving nature helps protect us against extreme weather

The health risks of the planet heating up, and at a quicker rate in Africa, include the faster spread of viruses such as Mpox and malaria, heat ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Prolonged exposure [months to years] to finer substances has been associated with early deaths, particularly among individuals with chronic heart or lung conditions, and stunted lung function growth in children.”

Researchers used sensing devices placed on counters and tables near fireplaces in homes to measure the concentration of tiny particles in the air every 11 minutes — a total of 130 times daily.

“Our results suggest the 24-hour average concentration of tiny particles often exceeds the WHO’s recommended limit of 15mcg/m³. If you were to split a grain of table salt into four equal parts, one part would weigh 15mcg,” said Van der Walt.

“The daily average exposure to these particles showed that in all households measured particle levels remained above the recommended limit for a long time after fireplace use. The results indicated periods ranging from slightly less than an hour to more than three hours of high exposure.

“The concentrations of these substances are only marginally higher for open fireplaces than enclosed ones.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Heavy downpours cause flash floods before the opening of parliament

Heavy downpours caused flash flooding and gridlock in some parts of Cape Town on Thursday as a cold front made landfall before the opening of ...
News
1 day ago

Winter warmer cocktail from SA's World Class bartender

Diageo SA World Class winner Jody Rahme shares a Burnt Butter Manhattan sure to keep you warm in the winter chill
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Surviving firefighter haunted by colleagues’ blood-curdling screams in fire vortex

A fire said to be caused by suspected poachers on a farm in the Midlands claimed six lives on Sunday
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Inmate bragging about 'nice life, no rent' in video sent to 'get jail ... South Africa
  2. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  3. Sars condemns attack on advocate working for revenue service South Africa
  4. eNCA plays reruns as crashes on Microsoft’s Windows operating system spread to ... Sci-Tech
  5. Capitec offline, ATMs and online services not working South Africa

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest