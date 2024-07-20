‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m Powerball jackpot winner

The winner of the R59m PowerBall jackpot from last week's Friday draw said the big win came after fasting and prayer.
“I play PowerBall twice a week, and I have always had faith that I will win one day. This big win comes after I fasted and prayed for a while. I am truly grateful,” said the winner.
Hailing from KwaZulu-Natal, the winner, who did not want to be identified, used a Quick Pick selection through the Standard Bank app, spending just R7.50.
The winner said they had informed their parents about the life-changing news.
According to Ithuba, the new multimillionaire plans to continue working and allocate a portion of the winnings towards acquiring property and investment for long-term financial security.
Meanwhile, the winner of the R12m PowerBall PLUS jackpot from the draw on July 2, has also claimed his winnings.
He bought his ticket at a Pick n Pay with a R30 ticket wager and a Quick Pick selection.
The winner, who was with his wife, said he was in disbelief.
“I checked my ticket at Pick n Pay. I was shocked to find out I held the winning ticket. My first reaction was that it must be an error. I nervously tucked the slip into my pocket and made my way to the car. Once inside, I double-checked the numbers, and the reality started to sink in. I decided to drive home, a short 5km journey, to sit down and verify my win in peace,” he said.
He said on arriving home, he meticulously checked the ticket once more, confirming that he had indeed won.
“Feeling a mix of excitement and caution, I chose to hide the ticket while I researched how and where to claim my prize. Turning to Google for guidance, I sought out the necessary steps to secure my winnings.
“I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire, so much so that as a precautionary measure, I went around the house switching off all the electric points and the main switch, ensuring everything was safe in case of any unforeseen events,” he said.
Ithuba said the ecstatic couple, residents of Johannesburg in their forties, received both trauma and financial counselling.
Expressing her initial scepticism towards National Lottery wins, the wife said: “I really did not believe in the concept of the lottery or that people ever win. I want people to believe that the lottery is real and that winning is possible.”
R64m lotto winner had won twice before with the same numbers
The couple plan to buy their dream home, a car and experience new adventures such as a Formula 1 trip abroad and a family vacation in Dubai.
They also highlighted their commitment to securing their family's future and fulfilling their aspirations.
The couple want to maintain their current employment and have chosen to keep the news confidential from their children to preserve a sense of normalcy and avoid undue attention.
Their primary focus remains on providing for their children and facilitating opportunities for their advancement in life.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners.
“Welcoming winners to our offices and witnessing their life-changing moments remains one of the most fulfilling experiences. We wholeheartedly share in their joy and excitement, and encourage all other participants to continue playing, as they could be next,” she said.
