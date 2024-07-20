Police in a statement on Saturday four suspects, including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals, were arrested on Friday in an intelligence-driven operation by members of the Limpopo serious organised crime investigation (SOCI) team, assisted by the Limpopo tactical response team.
According to police ministerial spokesperson, Kamogelo Mokgotsi, the Hawks in Limpopo received information about suspicious activities taking place at the farm.
“The information was then operationalised and the multidisciplinary team pounced. Four structures on the property were searched and large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs including acetone as well as crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2bn were recovered,” Mokgotsi said.
“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has since the beginning of this year uncovered 10 clandestine drug laboratories and made 34 arrests.”
While the investigation continues, the arrested suspects will make their first appearance in the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of manufacturing, dealing in and possession of illicit drugs.
“The Hawks are not ruling out the possibility of more suspects being arrested,” said Mokgotsi.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo police bust massive drug lab, seize drugs worth R2bn
A farm owner and two Mexican nationals are among the group that was arrested by the Hawks and SAPS.
Image: Supplied
Limpopo police bust a massive drug lab in the Groblersdal area this week where drugs valued at R2bn were found.
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu welcomed the bust by a joint team of Limpopo Hawks and SAPS members.
Image: Supplied
Police in a statement on Saturday four suspects, including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals, were arrested on Friday in an intelligence-driven operation by members of the Limpopo serious organised crime investigation (SOCI) team, assisted by the Limpopo tactical response team.
According to police ministerial spokesperson, Kamogelo Mokgotsi, the Hawks in Limpopo received information about suspicious activities taking place at the farm.
“The information was then operationalised and the multidisciplinary team pounced. Four structures on the property were searched and large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs including acetone as well as crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2bn were recovered,” Mokgotsi said.
“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has since the beginning of this year uncovered 10 clandestine drug laboratories and made 34 arrests.”
While the investigation continues, the arrested suspects will make their first appearance in the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of manufacturing, dealing in and possession of illicit drugs.
“The Hawks are not ruling out the possibility of more suspects being arrested,” said Mokgotsi.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SA is facing a fast escalating heroin crisis — and it’s being misunderstood
Nine arrested as Hawks pounce on industrial-scale drug lab
Two bust after cops uncover 'clandestine' Durban drug lab
‘Drug mule’ aged 70 arrested at Cape Town airport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos