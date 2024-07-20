South Africa

More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them during training

20 July 2024 - 16:50
The SANDF said an investigation is continuing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

More than 20 Gauteng crime warden trainees were injured when a vehicle drove into them during a drill training session on Friday at the Dunnottar Military Base in Nigel.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said the person who caused the accident was taken into custody and under medical supervision.

It said a case had been opened with the police.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the injured trainees were taken to several hospitals in the area.

“A total of 14 members with minor injuries have been discharged and nine members remain in hospital for further medical attention,” he said.

Dlamini said minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the scene of the incident on Saturday and received a full briefing from the relevant authorities and medical personnel who attended to the injured members.

“The two principals are also interacting with the members who have been affected by this incident. Social workers, psychologists and chaplains have been dispatched to families of the injured and hospitalised members to provide support. Interaction with the affected members and their families will continue,” said Dlamini.

He said investigations were continuing to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

