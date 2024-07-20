South Africa

NHLS to use private labs while Gauteng health services improve after cyberattack

20 July 2024 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE
The NHLS has roped in private laboratories after a cyber-attack that delayed its function.
Image: KARIM SAHIB

The Gauteng department of health continues to experience abnormal delays since the National Health Laboratory Services’ (NHLS) cyberattack incident but alternative plans have been made to reduce the backlog.

The attack caused delays “that are beyond normal” and affected agreed turnaround times, said Gauteng health spokesperson Motaletale Modiba.

Despite the delays, contingency measures have been introduced to stabilise the system by increasing the use of point-of-care machines, he said.

“NHLS’ utilisation of private laboratories for critical tests focusing on emergency cases, particularly at high volume facilities, the broadening of access to the eLab system for clinicians to register and retrieve critical results has contributed to improving the situation,” he said.

Since the cyberattack, which happened at the end of June and led to widespread disruption, the level of service at Gauteng health facilities has continued to improve.

This was evident on Thursday when facilities managed to carry out 740 surgeries as part of the second edition of the surgical marathon initiative. These surgeries outperformed the target for the day and even the previous year, said Modiba.

“The Gauteng department of health continues to urge the public to remain patient as the NHLS works diligently to fully restore their systems,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

