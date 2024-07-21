South Africa

Family desperate to find missing Gqeberha man

21 July 2024 - 16:04 By Herald Reporter
Malabar resident Alfred de Klerk, 76, has been missing for a week
Image: SUPPLIED

Gqeberha detectives are searching for an elderly Malabar man who has been missing since Monday last week.

Alfred de Klerk, 76, was last seen at about 10am when he left his Shaheed Street home to visit his sister in Schauderville.

However, he never arrived at her house, and also never returned home.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black pants, a cream jacket, black shoes and a black hat.

The family searched the area without success.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to find De Klerk is urged to contact Det-WO Isaac Mitchell on 074-421-0384, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

