Girl, 17, arrested for 'firing shots' at cemetery
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
A 17-year-old girl has been apprehended by the Gauteng anti-gang unit (AGU) for allegedly discharging a firearm at a cemetery at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed the arrest, saying the teenage girl was arrested after the video of the shooting went viral on social media.
“The girl was arrested following a video which went viral on social media where she was seen firing shots at a cemetery. She was traced and arrested at home,” Kweza said.
She has been placed in custody at the Walter Sisulu Juvenile Centre in Noordgesig, Johannesburg, as police intensify efforts to locate the firearm and any other individuals involved in the incident.
Kweza said this arrest was part of a broader crackdown that has seen law enforcement recover 63 firearms and more than 1,400 rounds of ammunition across Gauteng between July 15 and 21.
Operations conducted in various districts, including Westbury and Rosettenville, have led to multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen vehicles associated with firearm-related offences.
“One of the latest incidents where firearms were recovered includes that where members of AGU arrested two suspects in Westbury and recovered firearms. The two suspects were arrested on Friday and Saturday and they are both in police custody.
“In another incident in Rosettenville, police arrested five suspects and recovered two firearms and a stolen vehicle after an attempted hijacking on Sunday. One suspect was shot dead while another was wounded,” said Kweza.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni praised the diligent efforts of law enforcement officers and emphasised the commitment to creating a safer environment for all residents. He said the firearms seized would undergo ballistic testing to determine potential links to other serious crimes in the region.
TimesLIVE
