Hammanskraal pupil with suspected Mpox has tested negative

The national department of health has announced a Hammanskraal pupil has tested negative for Mpox.
Last week the Gauteng department of education said the parents of a grade 1 pupil from Hammanskraal had told the school the child had contracted Mpox, but then retracted its statement, saying health authorities needed to confirm the diagnosis.
Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said they collected samples for laboratory testing at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases last week.
"The public is urged to report to a healthcare facility when they experience any suspicious symptoms related to Mpox instead of self-diagnosing and isolating without laboratory confirmation," he said.
Mohale said by working together as communities and health authorities, they can prevent unnecessary panic and avoidable stigma.
"The country has not recorded any new cases of Mpox last week, and this confirms the situation is under control.
"However, this does not mean we are off the hook or should lower our guard. We cannot guarantee this infectious disease has been eradicated. It may re-emerge once severe cases present for healthcare," he said.
The total number of positive Mpox cases is 22 since the beginning of the outbreak, with 16 recoveries, three deaths and three active cases.
Mpox symptoms include acute illness characterised by fever and general flu-like symptoms, followed by the eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin.
Most people fully recover.
TimesLIVE
