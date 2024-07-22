Bail proceedings for Gauteng nurse Sithembile Xulu were rolled over to Tuesday due to a service delivery protest on the N12 on Monday.
The Lenasia magistrate's court postponed the hearing and several other cases as the transportation of prisoners to court was disrupted by demonstrators from Nana's Farm informal settlement, who barricaded a section of the road.
Xulu and her gardener Simon Mogale are charged with murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. The matter was rolled over in absentia.
She is accused of orchestrating the murder of her 21-year-old domestic worker Busiswa Nxumalo to allegedly cash in R6m from three life policies. The two allegedly murdered Nxumalo in January 2022 by slitting her throat. Her body was found at a dumpsite not far from Xulu's previous home in Lenasia South.
Njabulo Nxumalo, Busiswa’s uncle who was in court on Monday with some of his family members, said they had to travel to court from Alexandra and the delay hit them in the pocket.
“We don't want her to get bail,” he said.
The N12 at Lenasia was closed in both directions between Abu Baker Asvat Drive and the K43 Klipspruit Valley Road.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said by lunchtime on Monday the protest had been contained and officers were reopening the freeway.
TimesLIVE
Service delivery protest hampers bail bid by 'killer nurse'
Image: VELI NHLAPO
