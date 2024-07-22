South Africa

Swift response takes down alleged robbers in Table Mountain National Park

22 July 2024 - 11:24 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspects were intercepted in the Constantiaberg area of Table Mountain National Park. Stock photo.
The suspects were intercepted in the Constantiaberg area of Table Mountain National Park. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ashleyhowkins

Two suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons and stolen goods in a joint operation after cyclists were robbed at the weekend in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

“The apprehension of the suspects was executed in the Constantiaberg area of Table Mountain National Park, above Hout Bay. Due to the quick reaction from police and volunteers two suspects matching a description provided by the victims were intercepted in the Hout Bay area,” said South African National Parks (SANParks).

“The suspects were found in possession of dangerous weapons and the stolen items. The victims were unharmed, and a case has been opened at Hout Bay police station by the victims, who were assisted by SANParks rangers.”

The bust involved a collaboration between SANParks, police, Hout Bay community crime prevention (CCP), volunteers affiliated with TMNP, SANParks' sea-air-mountain unit and rangers activated between Bokkemanskloof and Schoorsteenberg.  

“This swift collaborative response was initiated from the TMNP operations room after an alert by Hout Bay CCP,” said SANParks.  

Park users were urged to be vigilant and to partake in outdoor activities in groups. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Extreme weather is disrupting tourism in SA, especially at the coast

The number and severity of extreme weather events is increasing worldwide
News
1 week ago

Private security guards sent in to patrol Lion’s Head

Private security guards have been deployed within the Table Mountain National Park amid frustration at the government’s ability to combat crime at ...
News
1 month ago

'Mugger' pepper-sprayed by hikers falls to his death on Table Mountain

An alleged mugger who robbed hikers on Kasteelpoort hiking trail near Camps Bay in Cape Town fell and died while trying to flee from a crime scene ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. President Cyril Ramaphosa signs two-pot retirement bill Politics
  2. Million TikTok views for woman with 'angelic' voice reclaiming her life after ... South Africa
  3. ‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m ... South Africa
  4. More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them ... South Africa
  5. Biden pulls out of presidential race, will serve out term World

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...