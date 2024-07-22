Two men found guilty of murder of EFF Ekurhuleni councillor

The Johannesburg high court on Monday convicted Simon Mahuse and Frans Ntshumayelo of the murder of EFF Ekurhuleni councillor Koketso Mojatau and his friend Siboniso Sokhele in April 2023.
Mahuse, 28, and Ntshumayelo, 29, were found guilty of a series of violent crimes committed between January and April last year.
Evidence presented in court showed the accused targeted unsuspecting victims, using firearms to rob and murder them.
The court found them guilty of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, numerous counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
The accused were arrested on April 23 last year after the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) received a tip-off from members of the community about members of a family who were on a robbing spree.
The tip-off led the EMPD to an address in Phumula. On arrival at the house, police found suspicious items .
“The police called for backup in anticipation of the group coming back. Later in the evening four suspects approached the house and were confronted by the police and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect managed to flee, and one was fatally wounded. The two remaining suspects were apprehended,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The court heard how the accused accosted their victims at gunpoint, stealing their vehicles, cellphones and other personal belongings.
The police recovered the stolen vehicles, firearms and other personal items belonging to Mojatau. The accused pleaded not guilty.
“However senior prosecutor Matthews Rampyapedi, presented overwhelming evidence that proved their guilt beyond any reasonable doubt,” Mjonondwane said.
Sentencing is due on September 25.
