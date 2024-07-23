Brazilian with drugs wrapped around body remains behind bars after appearing in court

Brazilian Risclif Tadue Ramos, arrested as he landed at OR Tambo International Airport after being found with drugs wrapped around his body on Friday, remains in police custody after appearing in the Kempton Park magistrate's court.
Ramos, 36, appeared in court on Monday after he attempted to smuggle 4kg of cocaine concealed in a body wrap.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said they arrested Ramos after receiving a tip-off.
“Members from the East Rand Hawks’ organised crime investigation operationalised intelligence received about a drug mule scheduled to land at the OR Tambo International Airport from Brazil on Friday,” said Ramovha.
“A multidisciplinary team approached the identified flight at the landing bay. The suspect was located. He had no checked in luggage apart from what he was carrying.”
Ramos required an interpreter after he indicated he does not understand English. The suspect allegedly admitted to the officers through the interpreter that he was in possession of drugs, Ramovha said.
“Ramos was subjected to a body search which revealed about 4kg of cocaine wrapped around his body. He was arrested and charged with contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.”
Ramos will be back in court on July 30 for a bail application.
