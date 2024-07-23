South Africa

Durban court evacuated after bomb threat

23 July 2024 - 10:48 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Durban magistrate's courts were evacuated after a bomb scare on Tuesday.
The Durban magistrate's courts were evacuated after a bomb scare on Tuesday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Officials, staff and members of the public were evacuated from the Durban magistrate's courts on Tuesday. 

Hundreds of people gathered outside the building after a bomb threat was reported. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the explosives and K9 units were conducting a precautionary search.

“This is after an unknown person called the court and said there was a bomb which would go off at 10.30am.”

There are several high-profile cases being heard in the Durban high court, which is sitting at the magistrate's courts, including the corruption case involving former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and the case of four men accused of the 2019 kidnapping and attempted R154m extortion for the safe return of Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hillcrest High School bomb threat a hoax

The hoax comes days after the police reported that they were investigating a case of illegal explosives at a mosque in Durban North
News
1 week ago

Two arrests at Cape Town airport after bomb scare triggered by passengers

Remarks by two passengers triggered a bomb scare at Cape Town International Airport on Thursday evening, the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) ...
News
1 month ago

Polish police cordon off Warsaw square due to bomb threat

Police have cordoned off Pilsudski Square in central Warsaw due to a bomb threat, according to a Reuters witness, just a day before high-stakes ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Massive raid over Covid-19 PPE probe in Mpumalanga nets homes, cars and ... South Africa
  2. ‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m ... South Africa
  3. South African who recorded murders gets 226 years' imprisonment in Alaska South Africa
  4. Girl, 17, arrested for 'firing shots' at cemetery South Africa
  5. More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...
Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...