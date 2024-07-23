Durban court evacuated after bomb threat

Officials, staff and members of the public were evacuated from the Durban magistrate's courts on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the building after a bomb threat was reported.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the explosives and K9 units were conducting a precautionary search.
“This is after an unknown person called the court and said there was a bomb which would go off at 10.30am.”
There are several high-profile cases being heard in the Durban high court, which is sitting at the magistrate's courts, including the corruption case involving former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and the case of four men accused of the 2019 kidnapping and attempted R154m extortion for the safe return of Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy.
This is a developing story.
