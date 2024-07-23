South Africa

Man who repeatedly raped his niece for almost 6 months sentenced to life in prison

23 July 2024 - 08:14
The man who repeatedly raped his niece for almost six months was sentenced to life in prison. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A 38-year-old man who repeatedly raped his 11-year-old niece was sentenced to life in prison by the Tzaneen regional magistrate's court on Monday.

The man committed the rapes between September 2021 and February 2022 at Marinoni village in Limpopo.  

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said during the trial it was found the perpetrator would drag his niece to his house next door and rape her in his bedroom without anyone noticing. 

"The victim disclosed the ordeal to her 20-year-old sister, who reported the incidents to their father, but he turned a blind eye to the situation. The courageous sister attempted to take the child to the local police station, but the accused threatened to kill them both when he found out," he said. 

Ledwaba said the victim reported to her sister again that the accused was continuing to sexually abuse her and gave her small amounts of cash after each ordeal.

"She advised the victim to report the matter to her teacher. Police were notified, and a case of rape was registered and transferred to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit."

He said Sgt Glenda Mathebula investigated and the suspect was apprehended.

Bail was successfully opposed until the accused was convicted and sentenced. 

