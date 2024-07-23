The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have seized assets and properties valued at about R52.6m in four provinces.
The law enforcement entities said on Tuesday the assets are linked to 22 officials, service providers and entities involved in an alleged corruption network within the Mpumalanga department of public works.
The seizures follow a preservation order from the Mbombela high court obtained by the AFU.
The order allows the AFU, SIU and Hawks to seize assets in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the North West and the Western Cape associated with alleged corruption involving personal protective equipment (PPE).
The operation included serving orders at 34 locations and capturing inventories of 29 properties, 31 vehicles and a boat trailer.
The court order freezes properties such as houses, electronics, cars, household items, jewellery, arms, ammunition, bank accounts and salaries.
Multimillion-rand Covid-19 PPE and disinfection services tenders were allegedly awarded to suppliers who did not deliver the services after allegedly paying substantial kickbacks to the senior management officials and their family members.
Charges of corruption, fraud, and money laundering are pending.
TimesLIVE
Massive raid over Covid-19 PPE probe in Mpumalanga nets homes, cars and jewellery
Image: Supplied
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have seized assets and properties valued at about R52.6m in four provinces.
The law enforcement entities said on Tuesday the assets are linked to 22 officials, service providers and entities involved in an alleged corruption network within the Mpumalanga department of public works.
The seizures follow a preservation order from the Mbombela high court obtained by the AFU.
The order allows the AFU, SIU and Hawks to seize assets in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the North West and the Western Cape associated with alleged corruption involving personal protective equipment (PPE).
The operation included serving orders at 34 locations and capturing inventories of 29 properties, 31 vehicles and a boat trailer.
The court order freezes properties such as houses, electronics, cars, household items, jewellery, arms, ammunition, bank accounts and salaries.
Multimillion-rand Covid-19 PPE and disinfection services tenders were allegedly awarded to suppliers who did not deliver the services after allegedly paying substantial kickbacks to the senior management officials and their family members.
Charges of corruption, fraud, and money laundering are pending.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | How AG Tsakani Maluleke ‘decided to defy the odds, take up the challenge’
AI, data analytics show Sars the money
More fraudsters arrested by Hawks than other criminals in first quarter
Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains order to preserve property linked to PPE tender case
Brothers and businessman arrested for alleged Covid-19 PPE fraud in Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos