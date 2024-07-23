South Africa

Massive raid over Covid-19 PPE probe in Mpumalanga nets homes, cars and jewellery

23 July 2024 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
One of the homes attached by the AFU, SIU and Hawks.
Image: Supplied

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have seized assets and properties valued at about R52.6m in four provinces.

The law enforcement entities said on Tuesday the assets are linked to 22 officials, service providers and entities involved in an alleged corruption network within the Mpumalanga department of public works.

The seizures follow a preservation order from the Mbombela high court obtained by the AFU.

The order allows the AFU, SIU and Hawks to seize assets in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the North West and the Western Cape associated with alleged corruption involving personal protective equipment (PPE).

The operation included serving orders at 34 locations and capturing inventories of 29 properties, 31 vehicles and a boat trailer.

The court order freezes properties such as houses, electronics, cars, household items, jewellery, arms, ammunition, bank accounts and salaries.

Multimillion-rand Covid-19 PPE and disinfection services tenders were allegedly awarded to suppliers who did not deliver the services after allegedly paying substantial kickbacks to the senior management officials and their family members.

Charges of corruption, fraud, and money laundering are pending.

