Second body retrieved from Cape Town canal after four-day search

23 July 2024 - 15:58 By Kim Swartz
An inquest has been opened into the death of the man after falling into a canal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/eremey90

The body of a 30-year-old man who fell into a canal during severe weather that lashed the southern tip of the country was recovered on Monday by firefighters in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said reports were received just before noon last Thursday about a possible drowning at the footbridge at Highbury Canal in the Kuilsriver area.

“On arrival the members were informed by the community that an unknown man slipped and fell in the canal and was swept away by the stream,” said Van Wyk.

The city’s fire and rescue swift water rescue team, law enforcement marine, the environmental unit and a drone were deployed to conduct a search.

“SAPS divers attended the scene and were deployed into the canal but they could not find anybody and had to withdraw due to the water level being too high and the stream too strong.”

An inquest was opened for investigation after the body of the 30-year-old man was recovered on Monday in a canal behind Riverside Gardens.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family, while we wait for confirmation from SAPS. I thank everyone involved in the four-day search,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“This was the second such incident in a week, during a time when Cape Town has been grappling with the effects of severe weather. This [past] weekend a man drowned after the vehicle he was travelling in became submerged in a wetland along Spine Road extension.”

Jannie Mars, 52, died when he slipped and fell into a canal at about 7am in Blackheath on July 11.

“At the time of the incident the roads were flooded. SAPS and fire and rescue divers were deployed to the area where the person was last seen by an eyewitness. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

“Our waterways remain at capacity and this will probably be the situation for a while. I caution the public to be careful at all times,” added Smith.

