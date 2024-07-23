The state intends to call six witnesses in the matter of former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.
Six witnesses lined up for prosecution in Zizi Kodwa kickback trial
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
The state intends to call six witnesses in the matter of former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.
Kodwa and MacKay appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on Tuesday and the matter was postponed to August 21.
Kodwa's lawyer Zola Majavu applied for the state to provide them with further information after the disclosure of dockets and charge sheets of the accused.
The matter was postponed for the state to reply to the request.
Majavu said after the bail application in the previous appearance the state disclosed who the witnesses were.
Kodwa and Mackay are out on bail of R30,000 each.
The case emanates from the state capture commission, which heard testimony that Kodwa was allegedly paid R1.6m in kickbacks by Mackay.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA has been ready to proceed with the trial and when the matter was enrolled they were in a position to disclose the contents of the dockets.
“The accused are within their rights to exercise recourse mechanisms. Accused No 1's [Kodwa] lawyer indicated they will use the time provided by the court to decide whether they will bring representations.”
She added the NPA hoped it would be in a position to deal with the interlocutory applications before the trial but it was to proceed with the trial. The court also ordered Kodwa and Mackay to not interact with or contact the witnesses.
TimesLIVE
