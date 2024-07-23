South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judge Tintswalo Makhubele's hearing continues

23 July 2024 - 10:58 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal tasked with probing a complaint against suspended judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele continues its hearings on Tuesday.

Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by working as a judge while being chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board.

She is accused of  advancing corruption and state capture.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Judges are 'not employees', hears Makhubele Judicial Conduct Tribunal

Tribunal investigating gross misconduct allegations against Gauteng judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele hears closing argument
News
20 hours ago

Judge Makhubele ‘threatened public confidence in the judiciary’, tribunal to hear

Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating gross misconduct complaint against Gauteng judge will hear closing arguments next week
News
4 days ago

Judge Nana Makhubele denies impropriety as chair of Prasa

Suspended judge tells judicial conduct tribunal she did not act unilaterally when making controversial settlement decisions.
News
4 months ago

Prasa lawyers ‘lied’ about me, judge Nana Makhubele tells tribunal

Relationship between legal affairs division and board broke down after a memo was leaked to #UniteBehind, judicial conduct tribunal hears
News
5 months ago

Judicial conduct tribunal adjourns judge Makhubele inquiry to May

The judicial conduct tribunal hearing into the conduct of suspended judge Tintswalo Makhubele has been adjourned to May 8.
News
1 year ago

Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele allegedly approved

Prasa group head for legal, risk and compliance says legal department was kept in the dark regarding the Siyaya litigation
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Massive raid over Covid-19 PPE probe in Mpumalanga nets homes, cars and ... South Africa
  2. ‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m ... South Africa
  3. South African who recorded murders gets 226 years' imprisonment in Alaska South Africa
  4. Girl, 17, arrested for 'firing shots' at cemetery South Africa
  5. More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...
Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...