The Judicial Conduct Tribunal tasked with probing a complaint against suspended judge Tintswalo Nana Makhubele continues its hearings on Tuesday.
Makhubele is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by working as a judge while being chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board.
She is accused of advancing corruption and state capture.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Judge Tintswalo Makhubele's hearing continues
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
