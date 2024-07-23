WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Meyiwa was shot in October 2014 when suspects entered the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother, where the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star was visiting with friends.
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
