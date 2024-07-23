South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

23 July 2024 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Meyiwa was shot in October 2014 when suspects entered the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother, where the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star was visiting with friends.

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed yet again as the defence seeks a full map of the crime site and cellphone tower locations cited in ...
No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
