VBS Mutual Bank minority shareholders, depositors and executive members are on Tuesday holding a press briefing to discuss matters surrounding alleged corruption at the bank.
They will express their views on the plea bargain of the bank's former chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former CFO Phillip Truter's parole and the liquidation process.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | VBS Mutual Bank corruption case press briefing
Courtesy of SABC
VBS Mutual Bank minority shareholders, depositors and executive members are on Tuesday holding a press briefing to discuss matters surrounding alleged corruption at the bank.
They will express their views on the plea bargain of the bank's former chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former CFO Phillip Truter's parole and the liquidation process.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Don't make premature judgments about VBS Bank saga: Ramathuba
POLL | What do you think about former VBS CFO Phillip Truter’s release on parole?
'Allegations have not been proven': Treasury on VBS Mutual Bank allegations against Dondo Mogajane
Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir
POLL | Do you believe former VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi blew all the stolen millions?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos