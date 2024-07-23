South Africa

What’s the best-paying job in SA and how much you can get on average?

Job-seekers place higher salaries above all else when considering a move

23 July 2024 - 18:19
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The survey reveals regional salary differences, with Johannesburg paying 10%-20% more than the national average. File photo.
The survey reveals regional salary differences, with Johannesburg paying 10%-20% more than the national average. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The finance and banking sector has emerged as the best-paying industry, according to international recruitment agency Michael Page's latest 2024 salary guide for South Africa.

Investment bankers command salaries as high as R2,936,000 a year while other lucrative roles include portfolio manager, financial manager, risk manager and corporate banker.

Here are the five top-paying industries' average yearly salaries: 

  • Finance and banking: R521,000-R2.936,000
  • Technology: R441,000-R1,644,000
  • Healthcare: R394,000-R1,244,000
  • Engineering: R384,000-R1,144,000
  • Sales and marketing: R361,000-R944,000.

The survey also reveals regional salary differences, with Johannesburg offering salaries 10%-20% higher than the national average with Cape Town close behind at 5%-15%. Durban pays 5%-10% lower than the national average.

Recent data from Stats SA shows that despite an average salary drop to R26,800 a month nationally, certain sectors such as financial intermediation in business services stand out with average salaries exceeding R90,659 a month.

This sector encompasses commercial banks, investment banks, mutual funds and pension funds, renowned for their high compensation packages, some surpassing R1m a year.

Michael Page's operating director for South Africa, Paul Newman, says the country's economy has shown resilience despite challenges including slow growth and high interest rates. 

“Considering the higher cost of living and depleting disposable income, candidates are prioritising higher salaries above all else when considering job offers,” he said.

Newman said amid these economic dynamics, the market was increasingly in need of seasoned professionals with strong technical skills. The demand for technical expertise, especially within the technology and renewable energy sectors, remained robust.

“The first quarter of 2024 has seen a slow start to the year from a hiring point of view. We think the industry is taking a 'wait and see' approach, with an expected uptake in recruitment demand in the second half of the year,” said Newman.

Newman said that the market has also responded positively to the government of national unity (GNU). 

“We have already seen the market respond positively and expect this to continue for the rest of 2024,” said Newman.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

How to start a side hustle

Starting a side hustle is a good way to supplement your salary, which may not be keeping up with ever-rising prices.
Business Times
2 days ago

JOB ADS | The Information Regulator of SA is hiring

SPONSORED | There are 11 positions available, including senior manager of Strategic Support and Governance, ICT Infrastructure lead, and complaints ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Focus on infrastructure to boost growth prospects

Turning the country into a building site will boost the economy and ensure a brighter future for all, writes Dean Macpherson.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Business leaders must shake off apathy and act boldly on our youth crisis

Bold leadership needed to combat SA’s youth unemployment crisis.
Business Times
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Massive raid over Covid-19 PPE probe in Mpumalanga nets homes, cars and ... South Africa
  2. ‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m ... South Africa
  3. South African who recorded murders gets 226 years' imprisonment in Alaska South Africa
  4. RECORDED | VBS Mutual Bank corruption case press briefing South Africa
  5. More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...
Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...