Cape Town dams overflowing after series of cold fronts

24 July 2024 - 11:36 By Kim Swartz
Theewaterskloof dam when it reached 100% capacity last winter.
Image: Theewaterskloof Municipality/Facebook

All but one of Cape Town’s dams are overflowing, with an overall storage rate of 99.3% after the latest cold front, according to the city's latest dam report.

The dams are 5.4% fuller than a week ago and more than 20% fuller than four years ago when the city experienced a water crisis.

Theewaterskloof, the city’s biggest dam, overflowed this week at 103.9%, while Steenbras Upper, the smallest dam, has been overflowing for the past two weeks and is 100.3% full.

“Though early winter rains have been above average, the city will continue to monitor these levels. It is important to continue using water wisely,” said the city.

Vox Weather forecast the possibility of snow at the weekend over the mountain peaks of the Western Cape including Matroosberg, Cederberg and Swartberg Mountain ranges and the Nuweveld, Roggeveld mountains and Sutherland in the Northern Cape.

