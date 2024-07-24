Court says NHI may not instruct where private health practitioners must work

Solidarity’s challenge of an aspect of the National Health Insurance (NHI) was successful when the Pretoria high court found that it was invalid to determine where private health practitioners may practise.

The union approached the high court along with the Alliance of South African Independent Practitioner Associations, the South African Private Practitioner Forum, the Hospital Association of SA and four other applicants to challenge the health minister, the health department’s director-general and President Cyril Ramaphosa on the validity of the “certificate of need”.

The controversial “certificate of need” was adopted by the health department to control where doctors and medical practitioners may practise once the NHI officially starts.

Judge Anthony Millar ruled that, in terms of sections 36 and 40 of the National Health Act, it was invalid "in its entirety" that the government had the power to determine where medical practitioners may practise.

Instead, the certificate of need will affect access to private health establishments and private service providers if it is accepted.

“If the conditions are not accepted and no certificate is issued, the private healthcare establishment and private healthcare providers’ services are no longer able to operate where they have been.